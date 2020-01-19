The Debate
British Store's Joke On Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas Line Angers Fans

Hollywood News

A British grocery story mocked the new collaboration of Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas line angers fans and claimed on January 17 that they are 'the original'.

A British grocery story mocked the new collaboration of Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas line angers fans and claimed on January 17 that they are 'the original'. The 38-year-old is appointed as the new brand ambassador for the reintroduction of the brand Ivy Park and the new line of clothes was released on January 18.  However, one the designs include the same colour combination of maroon and orange which was used by UK's Sainsbury's and therefore the store shared the image with the caption, “Repping since 1869".

Beyonce fans slam Sainsbury's

The post by Sainsbury's took the internet by storm and the American singers' fans slammed the store and said 'they did not invent the colour' while one of the users also posted images of store's degrading sales. However, the story replied some of them and said they made the colour palette famous. Sainsbury's further added 'Who needs Beyonce' but internet users replied saying 'jokes on you'. 

Read -  Beyonce's Iconic And Experimental Outfits That Are Much-loved By Fans

Read -  Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Read - Beyonce shows Off Her New Ivy Park Athleisure Wear; See Pics

Read - From Beyonce To Malaika Arora, Check Out These Celebs Slaying In Yousef Aljasmi Design

 

 

