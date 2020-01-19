British Store's Joke On Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas Line Angers Fans

A British grocery story mocked the new collaboration of Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas line angers fans and claimed on January 17 that they are 'the original'. The 38-year-old is appointed as the new brand ambassador for the reintroduction of the brand Ivy Park and the new line of clothes was released on January 18. However, one the designs include the same colour combination of maroon and orange which was used by UK's Sainsbury's and therefore the store shared the image with the caption, “Repping since 1869".

Beyonce fans slam Sainsbury's

The post by Sainsbury's took the internet by storm and the American singers' fans slammed the store and said 'they did not invent the colour' while one of the users also posted images of store's degrading sales. However, the story replied some of them and said they made the colour palette famous. Sainsbury's further added 'Who needs Beyonce' but internet users replied saying 'jokes on you'.

jokes on you because everyone would rather shop at Asda and Tesco’s OR EVEN MORRISONS before sainsbury’s pic.twitter.com/ilp3fqX8WE — gigi (@yonce_otr) January 17, 2020

Since 1869 and Beyoncé did it better in less than year pic.twitter.com/3Sqss8bXKJ — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) January 17, 2020

will you be revamping your uniforms because the workers want ivy park pic.twitter.com/hk08ruhMcT — i’llbeybaek (@Multifandom1234) January 17, 2020

The share price is just so funny to me pic.twitter.com/UD8tcDoOph — soldoutstadiums | fan account (@taeyonce_b7) January 17, 2020

You don’t own a color combination sweetie🤡🤡🤡 — you’re a dummy bitch (@thatuhohgirl) January 17, 2020

We made it famous though!! Karen — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) January 17, 2020

anyways go buy Ivy Park x Adidas pic.twitter.com/kxq3AIR7JX — kat graham stan account (@lilithsangeI) January 17, 2020

I am loving all the weird Beyoncé fans picking fights with a UK supermarket because they made a pretty decent joke about their queen. I mean it literally looks like their uniforms. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Ya7hv7bQY — Lisa Allison (@LisaJaneAllison) January 18, 2020

