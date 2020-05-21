Beyonce's Songs To Play During Various Wedding Events To Set The Mood Right

Beyonce has recorded more than fifty songs and has a song for almost every mood. Right from songs to play at a party to songs to play at various wedding events, Beyonce has a song for almost every event. Here is a list of Beyonce's songs you could play at various events at your next wedding.

Beyonce’s wedding songs to play during various events

Run the World

A Bachelorette party is a must-have right before your wedding. And what could be more perfect than playing a song by Beyonce on your Bachelorette party? The song Run the world by Beyonce released in the year 2011. What makes the video of this song Run the World even more special is Beyonce’s special dance performance in heels.

XO – acoustic version

Another song from Beyonce to play during a wedding event is XO- the acoustic version. This song is perfect to play during your wedding ceremony while you take a vow with your partner. The beautiful song released in 2013 and was written by Ryan Tedder, The-Dream and Beyonce.

Halo from I Am…Sasha Fierce

Released in the year 2009, the song Halo is from Beyonce’s album I Am…Sasha Fierce. This song is perfect to play during your first dance with your partner. Beyonce also won a Grammy award for this song Halo.

Love On Top

Another song by Beyonce to play during your wedding event is this song Love On Top. This happy dance number is perfect to play at your wedding reception. This song is from Beyonce’s album 4. Love on Top is sure to make you dance at your wedding event. This song released in the year 2011.

Drunk in Love

For the after party of your wedding event, nothing could be more perfect than this song Drunk in Love. The song Drunk in Love also featured her husband and American rapper Jay Z. Drunk in Love released in 2013 and was one of Beyonce's best album songs. The song was composed by the couple and is considered as one of Beyonce’s best songs so far.

