Jennifer Lopez's 'On The Floor', Beyoncé's 'Run The World', And Other 2011 Party Songs

Jennifer Lopes has transitioned into a phenomenal performer and an inspiring actor. Her film Hustlers was one of the most celebrated films during the awards season. However, JLo is best known for her songs and the hits she has produced over the years. Out of all her songs and albums, On The Floor from her 2011 studio album Love? has been one of the most famous ones. Along with Jennifer Lopez's On The Floor, there were quite a few songs that topped the charts that year. Check the list below.

Jennifer Lopez's On the floor and other party songs that released in 2011

On the floor



One of the most talked-about song back in 2011 was the super hit On the Floor. The high octane party song was played in almost all major parties and got people grooving to its tunes. The video of the song also received massive praise from fans. Pitbull's feature in the song also added some extra charisma to the already popular song.

Party Rock Anthem

Released by LMFAO, Party Rock Anthem truly did justice to its title, according to fans. The song was played in multiple places, clubs, parties, etc. It became a fan favorite song among all. The high electrifying beats just added to the thrill of the song and the signature moves of the song were contagious to anyone who heard the song for the first time, according to fans.

Without You

Esteemed DJ David Guetta collaborated with Usher to produce this party song. The song originally starts off as an emotional song that later proceeds into a fast-paced high octane song. David Guetta is known for his high beats and therefore the song became an instant hit among all the fans.

We Found Love

Another song that became a party hit during 2011 was the Rihana starrer We Found Love. She and Calvin Harris collaborated for this bittersweet song which went on to become a famous party song. The video portrays a bittersweet romance but the song's high tempo made an ideal song for one to dance on.

Run The World

Beyonce is one of the biggest icons when it comes to the music industry. This was one such song that made her dominate the charts in 2011. The song, despite its targetted audience, became a huge party number and stayed right on top of billboard charts for a while.

