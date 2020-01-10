Beyonce Fans Come Out In Support After Blue Ivy Called 'ugly' By Journalists

From ‘friendly suggestions’ to rude comments, Hollywood celebrities are often subjected to body and beauty shaming. Many celebrities like Lizzo, Drew Barrymore, and Rihanna have spoken about the beauty shaming openly. And now, it seems like Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter is at the receiving end of it, as a popular journalist passed some harsh comments on her. However, fans of Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter stood by them like a rock and defended them.

Also Read | Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

Fans react

Hateful comments from journalists came in response to a picture shared by Megan Thee Stallion, which features Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, as they marked their presence at a New Year’s Eve party. While the picture brought forth tons of love and well wishes for the Carters and Stallion, it also attracted critical comments by some journalists, as they seemingly had other thoughts.

In the now-deleted tweet, the anonymous journalist reportedly remarked that he felt sorry for Blue Ivy, as the eight-year-old might inherit Jay-Z's facial features in the future. In response to the comment, another journalist from a popular magazine opined that Blue Ivy might have to go through the ‘ugly duckling’ phase. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

In the wake of the exchange of tweets between the much-popular journalists, fans in large number came out in defence of Blue Ivy, including popular author and activist Mikki Kendall. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mikki Kendall pointed out the “impact” that the demeaning words can have on children and suggested that mocking kids was unnecessary. Here is how fans reacted to the comments:

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up...children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist. — Violet Lucca (@unbuttonmyeyes) January 1, 2020

In case anyone is confused about why people are upset @melvillmatic insults Blue Ivy (a child!) & then @unbuttonmyeyes replies with a crack about plastic surgery. Now he works for @VanityFair & she works @Harpers in case you ever wondered about media influence & misogynoir pic.twitter.com/RqwTPWVvpX — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.