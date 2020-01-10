The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Beyonce Fans Come Out In Support After Blue Ivy Called 'ugly' By Journalists

Hollywood News

Fans from across the world voiced their opinions in support of Beyonce's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter after she received hate comments. Read on

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce

From ‘friendly suggestions’ to rude comments, Hollywood celebrities are often subjected to body and beauty shaming. Many celebrities like Lizzo, Drew Barrymore, and Rihanna have spoken about the beauty shaming openly. And now, it seems like Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter is at the receiving end of it, as a popular journalist passed some harsh comments on her. However, fans of Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter stood by them like a rock and defended them.

Also Read | Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

Fans react

Hateful comments from journalists came in response to a picture shared by Megan Thee Stallion, which features Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, as they marked their presence at a New Year’s Eve party. While the picture brought forth tons of love and well wishes for the Carters and Stallion, it also attracted critical comments by some journalists, as they seemingly had other thoughts.

In the now-deleted tweet, the anonymous journalist reportedly remarked that he felt sorry for Blue Ivy, as the eight-year-old might inherit Jay-Z's facial features in the future. In response to the comment, another journalist from a popular magazine opined that Blue Ivy might have to go through the ‘ugly duckling’ phase. Take a look at the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Also Read | Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

In the wake of the exchange of tweets between the much-popular journalists, fans in large number came out in defence of Blue Ivy, including popular author and activist Mikki Kendall. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mikki Kendall pointed out the “impact” that the demeaning words can have on children and suggested that mocking kids was unnecessary. Here is how fans reacted to the comments:

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

Also Read | Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
KHELO INDIA GAMES TO BE INAUGURATED