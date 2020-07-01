Beyonce Spotted At The Airport With Jay Z And Her Kids Donning Ivy Park Ensembles

Beyonce is considered one of the most successful singers in the world. Her popularity is across borders. Her tracks are melodious and heart-warming. Beyonce Knowles is married to Jay-Z, who is also an established International music artist. Sometime back, Beyonce was spotted at the Hampton airport which is situated in New Your's East with her family. The International sensation was sporting uber-cool ensembles with caught a lot of eyeballs.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' To 'Waiting For Tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits Of The Diva

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth With Miley Cyrus Or Liam With Jennifer Lawrence: Who Had Better Chemistry?

Beyonce Spotted At The Airport Donning IVY PARK Ensemble

Beyonce, with her superstar husband Jay-Z and kids Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy flew to New York's East Hampton. The entire family travelled in their personal jet. The popular singer, while travelling, took complete care of all the protective measures as a responsible citizen, during this time of corona crisis. All the family members, be it Beyonce herself, Jay-Z or Blue Ivy wore masks to protect themselves from the widespread coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Also Read: Nick Jonas's Haldi Ceremony Was A Memorable One And Lilly Singh Was The Reason, Know Why

But what drew one's attention the most was Beyonce's and Blue Ivy's twinning outfits. The dynamic mother-daughter duo both donned Ivy Park's hooded sweatshirts and matching pants in the hues of maroon. Beyonce also wore her statement voguish sunglasses which accentuated her travel look to many folds. Ivy Park is Beyonce's own fashion brand and dedicated to her daughter. The Formation singer looked comfortable in the attire, and she added a contrasting shade with a grey mask to her all-maroon coloured outfit. Take a look at some of the pictures, which Beyonce shared on her official Instagram donning different attires from the Ivy Park brand.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Or Gigi Hadid: Who Wore The Shimmery Gold Jumpsuit Better?

Apart from this, Beyonce was recently in news for releasing her latest single Black Parade. The song was warmly accepted by the citizens, who showered the diva's social media with compliments. As per the caption in the post she shared on Instagram for Black Parade, it is a celebratory track for all the black-people. Beyonce released it on the occasion of 'Juneteenth'. In fact, all the funds that will be accumulated from the success of this track with be used for business ventures of the black people. Beyonce, in an interview with a leading portal also talked about the song and the very noble purpose behind it, which is the empowerment of her community.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.