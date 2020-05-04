Empowering Tips From Beyonce That Will Inspire To Take Charge Of Own Life

Halo singer Beyonce is one of the most popular pop singers in the music industry. Over the years, her soulful voice has gained her humungous fan following all across the globe. She rose to fame as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child and has given several hit numbers to the music industry. Although she separated from her band, Beyonce continued to win the hearts of many with her exemplary work. The journey of success wasn’t easy for the singer, her hard work resulted in the stardom she is enjoying today. Here are a few boss tips shared by Beyonce in her interviews that will help you run your world like boss lady Beyonce herself.

One doesn’t have to fit into a specific category

“My mother taught me the importance of not just about being seen but also seeing myself. As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways. It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling.”

Explore your creativity

In an interview, Beyonce said that she doesn’t like structure and prefers being free. “I’m not alive unless I am creating something. I’m not happy if I’m not creating if I’m not dreaming I’m not creating a dream and making it into something real,” Beyonce said.

ALSO READ| 5 Hairstyle Tips Given By Beyonce's Hairstylist That One Can Add To Their Beauty Regime

Open doors for young talent

“If people in powerful positions continue to hire and cast only people who look like them, sound like them, come from the same neighbourhoods they grew up in, they will never have a greater understanding of experiences different from their own. They will hire the same models, curate the same art, cast the same actors over and over again and we will all lose."

ALSO READ| Lizzo Is Crying Tears Of Happiness As Beyonce Wishes Her On Her 32nd Birthday

Appreciate natural beauty

The day Beyonce gave birth to her twins she weighed 218 pounds. During her maternal shoot, Beyonce said, “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.”

ALSO READ| Beyonce Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Re-create 'Savage' For COVID-19 Funds

Don’t put pressure on your body

“After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently,” Beyonce said.

She added, “Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover,”

ALSO READ| Five Qualities That Make Beyonce A Global Sensation That She Is Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.