Five Qualities That Make Beyonce A Global Sensation That She Is Today

Beyonce is one of the dominant pop singers who has given several hit numbers to the music industry. She rose to fame as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child which was one of the best-selling girl groups of all the time. Although the group separated, Beyonce continued to win the hearts of many with her soulful voice. Her hit numbers like Crazy in Love, Halo, If I Were a Boy, All the Single Ladies have gained global recognition ever since. Here are a few qualities of Beyonce that makes her a fan favourite.

She's talented

Beyonce’s songs have won the hearts of many. Apart from being an exceptional singer, Beyonce is also a talented actor. She has featured in the movies The Pink Panther, Fade to Black and many more which were critically acclaimed by both fans and critics alike.

Beyonce has a unique fashion sense

The Lemonade singer is not only talented but also knows how to slay in gorgeous statement dresses. Time and again, Beyonce has given major fashion goals to her fans. Be it classy or casual, Beyonce knows how to slay them all.

Media representation

Beyonce is an active social media user and she aptly knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Not only that but Beyonce also knows how to use social media when it comes to raising awareness about sensitive issues like LGBTQ and feminism. She has been listed in Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Her love for family

The diva is hailed by fans because of her down to earth nature. No matter how popular she is among the masses, Beyonce is one of the celebs who know how to keep her family happy. She has time and again given major family goals to fans.

Her social acts

The list of charities Beyonce supports is very long. She founded Survivor Foundation along with fellow Destiny’s Child members to help victims of Hurricane Katrina. She has partnered with a number of anti-hunger organisations including Feeding America and The Houston Food Bank. Beyonce is also the co-founder of CHIME FOR CHANGE which a platform designed to empower women and girls with education, justice and health.

