Beyonce's Best Breakup Songs That One Ought To Hear In Their Lifetime

Beyonce Knowles has released six studio albums until now and the majority have been massively successful. The R & B singer is famous for her strong and gifted voice where she majorly sings about love, independence of women and even about her African American roots. Take a look at some of the best breakup songs that Beyonce has sung.

Beyonce's breakup songs

Me, Myself and I

Beyonce's songs give you a glimpse of how a woman should ideally be in today's modern world. A woman needs to be independent and not depend on anyone. The song Me, Myself and I talks about how a man took advantage of her unconditional love and which is why a woman needs to be independent. This is one of the most motivating breakup songs of Queen B for sure.

Single Ladies

The song Single Ladies released in 2008. It was a part of Beyonce's album titled I Am… Sasha Fierce. Apart from the brilliant point that the song portrays, Beyonce's iconic choreography in this song went viral. Beyonce indicates that it is completely okay even if you are single and one should rather enjoy that part instead of becoming sad about it.

If I Were A Boy

The song is a perfect metaphorical slap to a man's face who thinks that it is okay for men to do anything cruel and mean to their partners and get away with it. Beyonce has switched roles in the song lyrics and it is definitely a strong track. The song is considered as one of the most relatable tracks for the ones facing unfairness in a relationship.

Beyonce's songs: Jealous

Beyonce's song Jealous is all about a woman finding the adulterated loyalty of her partner. The song is very relatable for the ones going through a breakup and facing the same feelings.

