Lady Gaga To Beyonce: Here Are Celebs Who Have Weird Things Named After Them

Celebrities and their craze has made their fans do many weird and strange things. From tattooing celebrity names and pictures on body parts to show up at their favourite celebrities' homes, fans have often crossed lines for their favourite stars. Here are some celebrities who have weird things named after them.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Gets New Insect Species Named After Her After Scientist Examines Female Bug

Also Read: Newly Discovered Treehopper With 'wacky Fashion Sense' Gets Named After Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Recently, Lady Gaga was making headlines after a new species of treehopper, which is an insect, was named after her. Brendan Morris who is an entomology graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign explained the reason behind naming the insect after Lady Gaga. He said that it is because the insect has got crazy horns and the wacky fashion sense of Lady Gaga is similar to the insects.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a special variety of Tulip flowers which were named after the actor. This special variety of Tulip flowers are in the Netherlands. The Tulips were named after her to celebrate her beauty in the year 2005.

Angelina Jolie

Actor Angelina Jolie has a trapdoor spider which was named after her. This was done in order to recognise her work in the United Nations Commission for Refugees in the year 2008.

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has a star named after her. A group of 13 members of the Empress Fanpage presented Madhuri Dixit with a certificate by Star Foundation which said: "A celestial body in the sky above has been named in the honour of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and is officially located in the constellation Orion."

Michael Jackson

Scientists had discovered a new species of prehistoric hermit crabs in 2009. After the discovery, the King of Pop had passed away. PhD candidate Adiël Klompmaker named the hermit crab as Mesoparapylocheles michaeljacksoni.

Jennifer Lopez

Popular actor Jennifer Lopez has a species of insects which was named after her. The species was named as Litarachna lopezae, species of pontarachnid mite. The species was named after the pop star because her songs and videos kept the team in a continuous good mood while writing the manuscript about their discovery.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has an orchid flower in Singapore which was named after him. This was done to show a mark of respect and friendship between the two countries as IIFA Weekend took place in Singapore in the year 2004.

Beyonce

A type of horse fly which was found in Australia was named after Beyonce. The reason behind this is that the fly has got a dense path of golden hair on its lower abdomen. Bryan Lessard who is the researcher at the Australian National Insect Collection (ANIC) decided to name the species after Beyonce because he felt that the distinctive golden hairs on the fly’s lower abdomen made the fly “bootylicious” which is a term that was made famous in one of Beyonce's songs.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Releases The Music Video For Her New Single 'Stupid Love', Fans Go 'GAGA'

Also Read:Beyonce's Famous Songs From Her Days With Destiny's Child, Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.