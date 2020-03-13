Beyonce's Famous Songs From Her Days With Destiny's Child, Check Out The List

Destiny's Child was an American girl group whose final and best-known line-up comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Destiny's Child has sold more than 60 million records worldwide and is one of the greatest trios of all time. They were nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and won two. With hit songs like Say My Name, Survivor, Bootylicious, and Independent Women, Destiny's Child cemented their place in girl group history. Take a look at some of the best songs of Beyonce from Destiny's Child.

Read Also: Justin Bieber Sparks Rumours Of Another Documentary After 'Seasons'; Read

Beyonce's best songs from Destiny's Child

Survivor

Survivor is an American song by the group Destiny’s Child. The song was written and composed by Beyonce, Anthony Dent, and Mathew Knowles and went on to win the best R & B Performance by A Duo Or Group With Vocals at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Check out the song here below.

Read Also: Taylor Swift's Best Rehearsal Pictures From The Reputation Tour With Shawn Mendes & Others

Jumpin Jumpin

Jumpin Jumpin is a song by American group Destiny’s Child from their album The Writing’s on the Wall. The song was co-written and co-produced by group member Beyonce and Chad Elliot. It went on to become a very popular song of Beyonce’s career. Check out the song here.

Read Also: Destiny's Child's Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, And Michelle Williams; What Are They Doing Now?

Independent Women

Independent Women was a song by American group Destiny’s Child. The song was written and produced by Poke & Tone, Cory Rooney, and Beyonce. It was first featured in the 2000 film Charlie's Angels. Listen to the full track below.

Say My Name

Say My Name was a song by American group Destiny’s Child from the album The Writing’s on the Wall. It was composed by the joint efforts of the band members and went on to garner a huge fan following. Check out the full song here below.

Bills Bills Bills

Bills Bills Bills was a song by American group Destiny’s Child from the album The Writing’s on the Wall. The song was written by all the members of the group and was received very well by the audiences. Catch the full song here below.

Read Also: Niall Horan Reveals The Motivation Behind His Latest Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.