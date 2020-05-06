Disney Plus May 2020 Releases: New Shows And Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar is a popular digital platform to stream movies and series online. It has a wide variety of shows from various genres and movies from different cinemas. Read on to know the list of new shows and movies on Disney Plus Hotstar that would be releasing in May 2020.

Disney plus May 2020 releases: New shows and movies on Disney plus

Ad Astra

Release Date: May 5th, 2020

Ad Astra is a sci-fi thriller and stars Brad Pitt and must be binge-watched. The story revolves around a mysterious life-threatening event which strikes the Earth. Astronaut Roy McBride is sent on a dangerous mission across an unforgiving solar system to unravel the truth about his missing father.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Release date: May 4th, 2020

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an 8 episode long documentary series about The Mandalorian. Each episode explores a new facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show. It has combined interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Betty

Release date: May 2nd, 2020

Betty is a comedy show that is also an inspirational reel as it focuses on lifting up a group of young women. The group, which consists of diverse people, aims to gain fame in the world of skateboarding in NYC. The skateboarding world in NYC was mainly dominated by men.

Billions Season 5

Release date: May 3rd, 2020

The show stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. The show is a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. The show will release for Indian fans on the same day as it will release in the US.

Lucy In the Sky

Release Date: May 19th, 2020

Starring Natalie Portman, the show is about a star astronaut. She earns a coveted spot in a NASA Mission which sends her to space. However, once she is back on earth, her everyday life feels too small. Soon she indulges in a reckless love triangle threatening her career and sanity.

I Know This Much Is True

Release date: May 11th, 2020

This is a mini-series which is based on a bestselling novel by Wally Lamb. The show is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance and stars Mark Ruffalo.

Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker

Release Date: May 4th, 2020

Star Wars is a sci-fi adventure movie. Directed by J. J. Adams, it was a major hit at the box office. It is now on Disney plus Hotstar.

