Where Is 'Last Of The Mohicans' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Historical Film Was Shot

Last Of The Mohicans is a historical drama film which released in 1992. It was based on the French and Indian War. The movie was based on the novel authored by James Fenimore Cooper which goes by the title The Last of the Mohicans: A Narrative of 1757. The cast of Last of The Mohicans included Daniel Day-Lweis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Eric Schweig and Jodhi May among others.

The plot of the film revolves around the war between the French and Indiana. The members of a dying tribe set out to save the kidnapped daughter of a British official. The person who remains alive after everything that goes in the movie proclaims himself as the last of the Mohicans. If one wants to know Last Of The Mohicans filming locations, this article provides all the details.

Here are the details of Last Of The Mohicans filming locations

Where is Last Of The Mohicans filmed?

According to a report by Movie Locations, the filming of Last Of The Mohicans took place in North Carolina and Ashville.

Blue Mountains in North Carolina

Some of the filming of Last Of The Mohicans took place at the Blue Mountains in Ashville. This place is located in North Carolina. This is one of the most picturesque filming location of Last Of The Mohicans.

Biltmore Estate

Some parts of Last Of The Mohicans have been shot at the Biltmore Estate. It is located towards the south of Ashville. The troops of Major Heyward are seen riding through here. This is one of the most beautiful locations of Last Of The Mohicans.

Bridal Veil Falls

Some parts of Last Of The Mohicans have also been shot at the Bridal Veil Falls. The falls are located near North Carolina. This waterfall is one of the most beautiful of the filming location of Last Of The Mohicans.

Chimney Rock Park

Some parts of the Last Of The Mohicans have also been shot at the Chimney Rock Park. This is located in North Carolina. This location is reportedly one of the best hiking locations in The Rutherford County.

