Beyonce's 'Austin Powers In Goldmember': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Popstar Beyonce never fails to mesmerise fans with her uplifting, energetic performances. The American singer has carved her own niche in the music industry and won a special place in the hearts of her fans. The singer-songwriter shot to stardom with her performance in Destiny's Child, which turned out to be one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She is also remembered for her albums like Dangerously In Love, Love, B'Day, Irreplaceable, I Am...Sasha Fierce. The song from I Am...Sasha Fierce, titled Halo has been a massive hit. The song won seven times platinum certification from countries like Australia.

She has not only done stage performances but she has also made appearances in movies. One such movie that remains near and dear to the fans is Austin Powers in Goldmember. The movie, which was released in the year 2002, is a spy comedy directed by popular filmmaker Jay Roach. The film features Mike Myers, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Green, Micheal York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, and Michael Caine in prominent roles.

Austin Powers in Goldmember is one of the most critically acclaimed comedy movies. The film has a run time of 95 minutes. Beyonce essayed the role of Foxxy Cleopatra in the movie. The movie bagged Beyonce several awards and accolades for her performance in the movie. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about the Austin Powers in Goldmember featuring Beyonce.

Beyonce's Austin Powers in Goldmember: Interesting trivia

Sir Sean Connery was initially considered to portray Nigel Powers.

Director Jay Roach's very first cut of the movie ran for a total of three hours.

The scene where Nathan Lane's character acts as an intermediary -- that is he comes in between the conversation held between Austin and Foxxy -- is very similar to the scene in the flick After the Fox, which was released in 1966.

Both Beyonce and Nathan Lana have been in the version of The Lion King. Lane voices for the character, Timon in The Lion King (1994) and in The Lion King (2019), Beyonce voices for the character, Nala.

The motorbike that is featured at the very beginning of the movie is the customised version.

Austin Powers makes many references to Shrek in the movie, which is one of Mike Myers (who essays the fictional character of Austin Powers) movies.

