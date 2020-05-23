Beyonce's 'Austin Powers In Goldmember': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Quick links:
Popstar Beyonce never fails to mesmerise fans with her uplifting, energetic performances. The American singer has carved her own niche in the music industry and won a special place in the hearts of her fans. The singer-songwriter shot to stardom with her performance in Destiny's Child, which turned out to be one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She is also remembered for her albums like Dangerously In Love, Love, B'Day, Irreplaceable, I Am...Sasha Fierce. The song from I Am...Sasha Fierce, titled Halo has been a massive hit. The song won seven times platinum certification from countries like Australia.
She has not only done stage performances but she has also made appearances in movies. One such movie that remains near and dear to the fans is Austin Powers in Goldmember. The movie, which was released in the year 2002, is a spy comedy directed by popular filmmaker Jay Roach. The film features Mike Myers, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Green, Micheal York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, and Michael Caine in prominent roles.
Austin Powers in Goldmember is one of the most critically acclaimed comedy movies. The film has a run time of 95 minutes. Beyonce essayed the role of Foxxy Cleopatra in the movie. The movie bagged Beyonce several awards and accolades for her performance in the movie. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about the Austin Powers in Goldmember featuring Beyonce.
