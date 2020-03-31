Beyonce's Charity Work: All You Need To Know About The Pop Star's Philanthropy

Beyonce is one of the most iconic pop music artists of this century. Many renowned pop culture figures have made their contributions to society but Beyonce often makes headlines with her admirable charity work and contributions to the betterment of the society.

Beyonce's charity work is a long history. The pop superstar has focused on various needs and supported several causes. Some of Beyonce's charity work and causes that she has spearheaded are mentioned below:

The list of the initiatives she has taken up is long, but perhaps her greatest contribution is Survivor Foundation. She established the foundation with her fellow Destiny's Child Kelly Rowland with aims to help the people affected by Hurricane Katrina. The foundation managed to accomplished many goals including Music World Cares Christmas Carnival that helped people with lower-incomes enjoy a fun-filled day of food and many other fun activities.

Beyonce was also a social ambassador for World's Children's Day held in 2005 and she released an anthem titled Stand Up For Love for the event. This event is held every year across the world on November 20. The event helps to focus on Children's causes and raising funds to support the cause of children.

In the year 2007, Beyonce collaborated with several anti-hunger foundations that include, Feeding America, The Housten Food Bank, and The Global Food Banking Network. Beyonce also collaborated with actor Salma Hayek and founded Chime For Change, to raise awareness regarding women and girls and to raise funds for the same cause. Beyonce also donated her handbag to an auction that helped raise money for Women's Fund For Scotland.

