Did You Know A Fly Species Has Been Named After Pop Icon Beyonce?

Popstar Beyonce's fans may know a lot about the popular R & B artist, but there is one unusual fact about that not many would have heard. The pop singer actually has a species of horsefly named after her. Bryan Lessard who is the researcher at the Australian National Insect Collection (ANIC) decided to name the species after Beyonce because he felt that the distinctive golden hairs on the fly’s lower abdomen made the fly “bootylicious” which is a term that was used in one of Beyonce's hit songs.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Birthday: When Super Bowl Had Dancers In Black Panther-inspired Outfits

When a horse fly species was named after pop icon Beyonce

An unnamed horsefly species which was earlier discovered in 1981, was named after the pop singer Beyonce a few years ago. According to the Australian National Insect Collection, a researcher named Bryan Lessard from Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Australia named the horse fly as Scaptia Plinthina beyonceae. Many celebrities like Harrison Ford, Matt Groening, JLo, Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga, all have a type of insect species named after them. According to LiveScience portal, the rare species of Scaptia (Plinthina) beyonceae was first collected in 1981, and it is also the year that pop star Beyonce was born. Beyonce had recorded a song back in 2001 which was titled Bootylicious. The horsefly is said to be named after the big gold behind of the insect species, which resonated with the main theme fo Beyonce's song.

ALSO READ| Beyonce Surprises Cancer Survivor With Flowers & Sweet Note That Says 'you Inspire Me'

Other animal & plant kingdom species named after popular icons

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few icons who have unusual plants and animal species named after them. An orchid flower in Singapore was named after Amitabh Bachchan. While popular actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has a species of insects named after her which was named as Litarachna lopezae. Even the late pop star Michael Jackson also has a hermit crab named after him. PhD candidate Adiël Klompmaker named the hermit crab as Mesoparapylocheles michaeljacksoni. While actor Angelina Jolie has a trapdoor spider named after her. A while ago, a new species of a treehopper insect was named after Lady Gaga as well.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Combined Net Worth With Jay Z Proves Why She Deserves To Be Called 'Queen B'

ALSO READ| 'Khaali Peeli's 'Beyonce' In Song Changed To 'Beyonse' Amid Flak For Ishaan-Ananya Film

Promo Image courtesy: Beyonce Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.