Beyonce Surprises Cancer Survivor With Flowers & Sweet Note That Says 'you Inspire Me'

Pop queen Beyonce never fails to surprise her fans with love in abundance and her recent fan-friendly act goes beyond measure. The Grammy-winner made a little fan extremely happy by sending a special delivery on her postal address over the weekend. Her little fan Lyric Chanel, who is diagnosed with Anaplastic Ependymoma and is battling brain cancer, expressed her happiness by sharing an adorable post thanking Queen B.

Beyonce sends flowers to her little fan

In the post shared by her, Lyric shows-off the gorgeous white flowers sent to her with a sweet note penned down by Beyonce herself. In the series of videos and pictures, Lyric can be seen surprised by this noble gesture of her icon. The caption of the post reads,

When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱 Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #beyonce @beyonce__news_ #beyhiveforever 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝 🐝

Lyric was discovered by Beyonce, when her throwback video humming Queen B’s hit song ‘Love on Top’ went viral on the internet. The post sees little Lyric dancing and singing adorably to the rhythm of this foot-tapping song. As she grooves, the video gained sweet responses from fans as well.

As soon as Beyonce got to know about her little fan, she quickly responded by sending flowers and inspiring note. Mentioning the lyrics of her song, Beyonce expressed that even she is tremendously inspired by the grit and spirit of Lyric. Calling her a survivor, Beyonce added that she is desperate to meet her in person. Take a look at the note sent by Beyonce here:

Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.

