Beyonce's Beauty Tips Will Make You Feel Beautiful Inside And Out

The Lemonade singer Beyonce is one of the dominant pop-singers of the music industry. Her soulful voice has gained her a humungous fan following all across the globe. Apart from singing, the international singer is famous for having a splendid fashion sense. Beyonce has given several beauty tips to her fans in various interviews. Here is a compilation of five genius beauty tips that we can learn from Beyonce.

Listen to the tips given by your mother

According to Beyonce, her best beauty advice came from her mother. Her mother always says that the outer beauty fades and the inner one has a lasting effect. Not only that, but her mother also advises her to wash her makeup off before going to bed.

Take care of your hair

Beyonce’s hairstylist Kim Kimble, who has reportedly worked with the singer for more than 12 years says that she makes a hot-oil concoction with natural oils and vitamin E for her to put on under a heating cap. She added that Beyonce always asks her for sulphate-free shampoos, that are gentle to use. Beyonce knows so much that it makes Kim Kimble happy, she said.

ALSO READ| Britney Spears Cites Osho To Slam Trolls For Repeating Dress, Wants To Be Like Beyonce

Natural is always better

Beyonce’s makeup artist Jackie Gomez who has reportedly worked with the singer for more than eight years revealed that Beyonce just likes to keep it more natural. If Jackie uses false, lashes they only use it, individuals. Also, peach-toned primer is used to brighten her complexion, she adds.

ALSO READ| Lesser-known Facts About Beyonce-starrer 'The Pink Panther' That You Didn't Know; Read

Empowering others

In an interview, Beyonce said how her mother owned a hair salon, which according to her was a great place to see women come together and become friends. Beyonce learnt a lot about taking care of her hair from there. However, the most important thing that she learnt is that beauty comes from empowering others.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Trivia: 5 Things Fans Learned About The 'Lemonade' Singer

Make a statement

Be it classy or casual, the singer aptly knows how to nail them all. The diva has always surprised the fashion police with her statement ensembles. The singer how to leave an imprint of herself wherever she goes with her sartorial choices.

ALSO READ| Rihanna And Beyonce's Adorable Throwback Picture Will Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.