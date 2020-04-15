Britney Spears cites Osho to slam trolls for repeating dress, wants to be like Beyonce

The world is facing a challenging time at the moment with the COVID-19 scare, and numerous changes are being witnessed all across. However, one thing that has not changed is trolls abusing celebrities. While the stars ignore the comments most of the times, they also lose their cool occasionally.

Britney Spears kept her cool while hitting at the online abusers.

The pop artist shared a quote from Osho that read, “Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because that goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning, you have been told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are.”

In her caption, the singer highlighted the importance of self-love, how its ‘enlightening patterns’ were getting official each day and that one should look at God demonstrating self-care and knowing one’s worth as individuals. The Baby One More Time star stated that loving oneself was ‘sometimes the hardest thing to do’, but she did so by posting any picture that she wants to post.

Britney added that if she wants to post three pictures in the same outfit she will do. She also said that she is ‘flawless’ and will take note from Beyonce. The Toxic singer slammed the trolls light-heartedly, urging them to keep their mean comments to themselves.

Here’s the post

Britney in the last one week had shared three photos posing in the same floral crop top on three different days and her reaction seems to be to the comments on the pictures.

Meanwhile, as USA remains one of the worst-affected countries due to COVID-19 and the entertainment industry locked down, Britney Spears has been spending time with the help of meditation, prayer, and exercise.

