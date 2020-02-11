Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Kinga Rusin, a Polish TV presenter recently took to her Instagram account to post a photo with the Rolling in the Deep singer, Adele. However, what is shocking in the photo is Adele’s slim figure. The 31-year-old singer seems to have lost a lot of weight.

Adele sudden weight loss makes her unrecognisable

On her post, Kinga Rusin wrote that she did not recognise Adele at all. She also mentioned how she talked and laughed with Adele and did not even know it was her. Only when the singer revealed her name did Rusin recognise her.

Adele looked stunning in a leopard-print dress with sparkle details. She was in attendance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's very private party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Adele paired her outfit with hoop earrings and styled her hair in a curly up-do.

In January 2020, a fan told an international magazine that she and her fan had run into Adele in Anguilla. Adele was enjoying a holiday with Harry Styles and James Corden. When the fan apologised for not recognising her, Adele reportedly said that she has lost 100 pounds so it was only natural.

However, the singer did not mention how she lost so much weight. The fan also reportedly added in the interview that Adele did an unexpected gesture. She came and sat down with the fan later asking even Harry Styles to join them. The gesture genuinely pleased the fan and her family who called Adele “so down-to-earth and outgoing”.

Talking about Adele’s weight loss, her pilates instructor Camila Goodis said that the singer might have changed her lifestyle, ate better and exercises moderately. Heather Struhl who is a registered dietician and physician told the magazine that Adele’s weight loss seemed to be a gradual process.

However, this did not stop fans from speculating about the reason for Adele's weight loss since the singer previously did not have any qualms about being bulky. She also went on record several times to reportedly talk about the matter and how it did not affect her.

