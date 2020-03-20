Beyonce's 'Obsessed': Did You Know She Was Going To Star Alongside LL Cool J?

Beyonce has a mesmerising voice and she has impressed her fans with her performance. She is also an actor and has acted in various movies. In the year 2009, she featured in a film titled Obsessed, and was lauded by the audiences for her acting skills. She played the role of Sharon Charles in the movie. The story of the movie revolves around two couples who are happy and are living a stress-free life until an incident happens. Take a look at some of the trivia about the movie:

Trivia about Beyonce's Obsessed

There was a private scene between Derek (Idris Elba) and Sharon that was written in the script but it was never filmed. After the shooting of the film was over, the makers realised that they failed to film the scene.

The red dress Lisa (Ali Larter) wore during the hotel scene was brought from the store 20 minutes before the actual scene was shot. The same outfit she is wearing in the poster of the film. Ali Larter also received compliments for her attire.

This was Beyonce's first movie where she did not sing. The actor has sung in various movies but knowingly or unknowingly she did not sing in Obsessed. As per reports, she had plans but she cancelled it due to some reason.

Actor LL Cool J was originally set to play Idris Elba's part in the movie. But the director of the movie offered the role to Idris Elba at the last moment and the actor was ready for it. The film also earned a good amount of money at the box office.

Beyonce's character was originally called Beth but later it was changed to Sharon. Beth was also the name of the wife in Fatal Attraction.

Check out the trailer of the movie

