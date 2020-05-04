Beyonce's Success Mantras Will Teach You To Live Life On Your Own Terms

Grammy winner Beyonce has earned global recognition for her melodious voice over the years. Beyonce started her career as the lead of the popular girl band The Destiny’s Child. Her path to success wasn’t an easy one for her. From delivering hit numbers to the music industry to dealing with controversies, Beyonce has done it all.

The singer has also made headlines as she won hearts with her fashion statements. The singer worked hard to gain the stardom she is enjoying today. Here are a few success mantras shared by Beyonce that will motivate one to work hard towards their goals.

Beyonce's Success Mantras

Take risks

"I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am."

Do not please anyone

"I don't feel like I have to please anyone. I feel free. I feel like I'm an adult. I'm grown. I can do what I want. I can say what I want. I can retire if I want. That's why I've worked hard."

No time for being sorry for yourself

"When I'm not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

Be independent

In her Life Is But A Dream documentary Beyonce explains, "Nobody thinks for me, nobody makes decisions for me."

Fight for power

"Power's not given to you. You have to take it."

