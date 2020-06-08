Beyonce's 'Rise Up' & Other Songs From Her Animated Action Adventure Film 'Epic'

Epic is a 2013 3D computer-animated action-adventure movie loosely based on William Joyce’s 1996’s children’s book The Leaf Men and the Brave Good Bugs. Helmed by Chris Wedge, Epic was produced under the banner of Blue Sky Studious. The movie features voices of several known artists, including Colin Farrell, Beyonce, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Pitbull, Steven Tyler and many more.

The plot of Epic revolves around the life of a teenager who finds herself transported to a deep forest setting. The forest has become a war zone as good forces are fighting against evil. The teenage girl joins the battle in order to save their world and ours too. Popular singer Beyonce has lent her voice to the Character Tara, who is the queen of the forest. Here is a collection of a few melodious songs from this animated movie.

Rise Up

Rise Up is a hit inspiring song from the movie Epic. Recorded by Beyonce, Rise Up features how everyone in the forest gets back up on their feet to take charge and fight like a warrior. They rise up again and surprise everyone. The song is co-written by popular singer Sia.

Same Changes

Same Changes is a romantic number form the animated movie Epic. Same Changes is performed by The Weepies in collaboration with Brad Gordon. Lyrically, the song features how love changes everyone. The lover wants to freeze time to keep save until the wind blows it away. The lyrics of the song is written jointly by Deborah Talan and Steve Tannen.

It’s Gonna be Alright

It’s Gonna be Alright is another inspiring song form the movie. Recorded by Steven Tyler, the music video of the song features everyone in the forest having a gala time. Lyrically, It’s Gonna be Alright gives hope to everyone and motivates others to work hard. The lyrics to the song is given by Taura Stinson and the song is produced by Raphael Saadiq.

Epic Movie Theme song

The theme song of the movie is sung by Snow Patrol. The title of the song is The Lightning Strike (What If This Storm Ends?). Lyrically, it describes the fear of a lover asking what he should do when the storm ends and he doesn't see his partner like before.

