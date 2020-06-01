Jennifer Lopez Or Beyonce: Who Styled All-black Outfit Better?

Jennifer Lopez has always been admired by her fans for her various fashionable style statements. Beyonce too has always impressed her fans with her outfits and is known to be a style icon. Although the two are individually known for their remarkable journey, what grabbed netizens' eyeballs was their similar black outfits. Here is a picture of the two divas in their black outfits, from which you could take cues, to style your next outfit.

Jennifer Lopez or Beyonce: Who styled black outfit better?

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a black knee-length skirt with a plunging neckline top. The star wore a diamond choker necklace around her neck, making her outfit more elegant. She wore silver strappy heels and carried a stylish clutch to go with her outfit. Jennifer Lopez opted for a no-makeup look but worked on highlighting her eyes. She tied her hair in a sleek bun, that made her outfit complete. Jennifer Lopez also opted for silver nail polish, that matched her shoe and her clutch.

Beyonce, on the other hand, styled her outfit in the most dramatic way possible. She wore the black thigh-slit gown with a large pair of earrings. Beyonce wore a black pair of strappy heels and tied her braided hair in a long ponytail. She wore a stylish hat to go with her outfit. To add more drama to her entire look, the star wore a pair of funky sunglasses. She also carried a fancy clutch to go with her outfit. For the makeup, the star went for a glam look and used the grape coloured lipstick that went well with her dress.

While Jennifer Lopez opted for a simple look, Beyonce opted for a dramatic look. Jennifer Lopez opted for a choker necklace while Beyonce went for a sunglasses, as the only accessory. Beyonce went for a black pair of strappy heels with her outfit while Jennifer Lopez went for silver heels. For the hair, Jennifer Lopez tied her hair in a bun while Beyonce tied her braided hair in a pony. Jennifer Lopez's choker necklace stood out from her entire look and Beyonce's large pair of earrings stole the show.

