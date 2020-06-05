Beyonce Looks Stunning In These Gorgeous Outfits By Israeli Fashion Designers

The Lemonade singer Beyonce is not only known for impressing audiences with singing skills. But she also knows how to slay in gorgeous statement dresses. Time and again, Beyonce has given major fashion goals to her fans.

Be it classy or casual, Beyonce knows how to slay in trendsetting impeccable outfits. Beyonce’s love for Israeli designers is not hidden from her fans. Throughout her career, she has put her faith in several Israeli designers for her various tours and even her wedding renewal ceremony. Check out a few instances when Beyonce showed her love for Israeli designers.

For one of her tour back with husband Jay Z in 2018, Beyonce was seen wearing an earthy, tulle-heavy, nude-coloured frock designed by Shahar Avnet, an Israeli Designer. This dramatic look of the international singer is completed with her wavy hair tied in a ponytail. Silver earring and matching footwear are used to accessorise Beyonce’s look.

However, that wasn’t Beyonce’s first foray in an Israeli designer's outfit. Earlier during the tour, the diva and Jay Z played clips from their wedding renewal ceremony on a giant screen. Beyonce’s outfit was later discovered to be designed by Galia Lahav, who is famous for creating haute couture bridal and evening gowns.

In an interview, with a news portal, Beyonce praised Lahav saying that he is a veteran in the industry and is known for dressing brides who are seeking something luxurious and more dramatic for their wedding. The diva wore a Thelma Gown for the renewal function with features a huge veil.

Beyonce reportedly hired the Israeli bridal designer Inbal Dror to design several customs looks for her Formation World Tour. Inbal Dror is famous for details with sheer cup corsets and dramatic cut-outs and slits. The Formation Tour was the seventh concert Tour of Beyonce to support her sixth studio album Lemonade. The tour saw her in various costumes designed by Dror.

Israeli designer Alon Livne has now become a go-to designer for several A-lister like Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell. In the year 2013, he was reportedly commissioned to design several dresses for Mrs. Carter Tour. The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour was Beyonce’s fourth concert Tour. Fans saw the singer dazzling in several Alon Livne costumes.

