Beyonce's Songs To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Beyonce rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Although the group parted, Beyonce continued to win the hearts of many with her profound voice. In 2003, she recorded her first solo album, Dangerously in Love, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Beyonce's superhit numbers like Crazy in Love, Halo, If I Were a Boy, All the Single Ladies have gained global appreciation ever since. Check out Beyonce's songs to add your workout playlist during the lockdown to keep yourself motivated.

Also Read | Beyonce's hit singles from 'I Am... Sasha Fierce' album; 'Halo' to 'Single Ladies'

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Single Ladies is a viral track of Beyonce released from her third studio album, I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008). the song was released by Columbia Records in October 2008. Single Ladies traverses men’s unwillingness to engage or propose. In the song, the female lead can be seen enjoying her single status in a club. Single Ladies won three Grammy Awards in 2010, including Song of the Year.

Also Read | When Beyonce ruled internet with her traditional Indian look | See pictures

Beautiful Liar Ft. Shakira

Beautiful Liar is a dance track from Beyoncé's second solo studio album, B'Day (2006). The song features Shakira. Beautiful Liar is a combination of Shakira's Latin and Arabic styles with Beyoncé's contemporary hip hop and R&B styles. Beautiful Liar was commercially successful. It topped at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Upgrade U Ft. Jay Zy

Beyoncé's Upgrade U is from her second studio album B'Day (2006). The song features added vocals from rapper Jay-Z. The song revolves around a woman offering luxuries to a man to upgrade his lifestyle. Apart from the vocals and music of the song, many also appreciated the natural chemistry of Jay-Z and Beyonce in the song.

Also Read | Beyonce's popular song lyrics that would make for epic wedding vows

Run the World (Girls)

Released in 2011, Run the World (Girls) is from Beyonce's fourth studio album, 4. The dance number was developed as the lead singer wished to do something different, like a blend of two different lifestyles and eras, a new sound, and a message which would give women strength. The song's title and lyrics contain an unapologetically bold message promoting women empowerment.

Bootylicious

Bootylicious is originally from Beyonce's girl group Destiny's Child. The song contains an outstanding sample from Stevie Nicks song Edge of Seventeen. Although the term "bootylicious" was first used in a song by rapper Snoop Dogg in 1992, the popularity of this song caused the word to become widespread.

Also Read | Beyonce Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Re-create 'Savage' For COVID-19 Funds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.