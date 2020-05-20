Beyonce's Song 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King' Was Her Open Love Letter To Africa; Read

Popular singer Beyonce rules millions of hearts around the world with her melodious voice. Time and again, the international pop singer has hit the right chord with her soulful lyrics. Beyonce’s soundtrack Spirit featured in The Lion King official motion picture and the singer dedicated the entire album to the continent of Africa. In the movie, Beyonce voiced the character of Nala.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Beyonce said how the soundtrack was her love letter to Africa. She wanted to make sure that they find the best talent form Africa and use some of the continent's popular sounds. The global icon further said that she wanted it to be authentic and portray the beautiful essence of African music.

ALSO READ| Times When Beyonce Stole The Show With Her Captivating Smile; See Pics

The song Spirit begins with a Swahili Chant, “Uishi Kwa Muda Mrefu Mfalme”. The phrase translates to “Long Live the King”. The phrase was reportedly appropriate considering Simba’s rise to power in The Lion King. During one of the press releases for the film, Beyonce said that each song in the album was written to reflect the film’s storytelling. Beyonce further added that all the songs give the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery.

ALSO READ| Beyonce Reveals How She Managed Career After Becoming A Mother

About the movie The Lion King

The Lion King is a 2019 musical film helmed and bankrolled by Jon Favreauunder the banner of Walt Disney Pictures. The movie stars the voice of Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, John Oliver, and many more.

The plot of The Lion King revolves around the life of a young lion cub Simba. He embraces the role of a rightful king of his native land after the death of his father Mufasa. Simba’s father was murdered by his uncle and the king's brother Scar.

The Lion King was made on an estimated budget of around $260 million and is one of the most expensive films ever made. Despite not being promoted as an animated movie, The Lion King surpassed the box office collection of Frozen and emerged as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| 'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce's Pregnancy Photoshoot With A Twist; See

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Success Mantras Will Teach You To Live Life On Your Own Terms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.