Jennifer Lopez Shines Bright In These Golden Globe Outfits Over The Decade; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. She is making waves in Hollywood with her sartorial choices. Jennifer’s fashion statements have always impressed her fans. Jennifer Lopez is best known for her fashionable gowns that she has stepped out in. The outfits worn by her on red carpets have always been the talk of the town. Through the years, the singer, actor, and producer has treated the Golden Globes red carpet as her own personal runway, wearing unexpected and risky gowns that show lots of skin, feature crazy trains, and even come in colours people don't normally spot during award season. Here’s a compilation of her Golden Globe looks that have made a lot of heads turn.

Bow-design gown

Jennifer Lopez opted for a bow-design for the Golden Globe 2020. Her white Valentino gown featured an exaggerated green and golden bow. The actor and singer paired this gown with a beautiful braided bun. She went for nude lips and a smokey eye look.

ALSO READ| Golden Globes 2020: Twitterati Compares Jennifer Lopez's Look To A Christmas Tree

Sheer lace gown

Jennifer’s sheer lace gown by Zuhair Murad made grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The body-hugging gown featured lace details with a short train. She accessorised her outfit with a statement silver purse.

(Photo credit: REX FEATURES)

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Promises The Best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Ever With Shakira

Shimmer Gown

At the 2015 Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Lopez not only flaunted her skin in the thigh-high slit shimmery gown but her dress also featured sparkle, beading and a cape. She kept her look elegant with minimal accessories and matching statement heels.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez To Taylor Swift, Here Are The Choicest Holiday Looks Inspired By Hollywood

Mango Gown

Jennifer Lopez amazed her fans at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards by opting for a yellow gown. The wrapped-up gown featured exaggerated sleeves and a long train. The thigh-high slit allowed her to flaunt her gorgeous skin.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Movies From 'Gigli' To 'Second Act' To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.