'Big Brother 20' Cast: List Of All The Contestants On The Show

Big Brother announced their "All-Stars" cast during a two-hour live opener on Wednesday night. The series aired the live move-in of 16 returning houseguests from previous seasons, for the first time in its 20-year existence. Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed the cast into groups of four and explained the steps they had taken to restart production. The cast kept their masks on and maintained a distance of 12 feet from the unmasked host.

The show stars 16 contestants on the show. Bayleigh Dayton, Christmas Abbot, Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, David Alexander, Da'Vonne Rogers, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Keesha Smith, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Kevin “KC” Campbell, Nicole Anthony are a part of the show. Take a look at the pic below.

About the recent episode

During the show, Moonves said that all of this season’s houseguests have been individually quarantined for over two weeks. She also told said that they were tested multiple times for the novel coronavirus, and they are all clear to play this game. After joining the house, the cast immediately took off their masks to participate in their first competition. They scanned the set for a particular item shown on the television screen and resolved a puzzle to win a spot for the next game.

Memphis Garrett, Cody Nickson, Christmas Abbott, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry were qualified to compete for Head of Household, the role of high-stakes safe from eviction and in charge of nominating two householders for elimination. They raced around star-shaped platforms to beat the clock as Nickson established a 22-second record in the series. Garrett arrived in second. At the end of the race, the losing contestants were asked to pick up a mystery envelope. Among them, Abbott won a cash reward of $5,000.

More about the show

CBS revealed last Thursday that the series would launch its 22nd season with an "All-Stars" cast of past champions and audience favourites. Following the season opener tonight, the show will air weekly episodes on Wednesdays and Sundays, and live evictions on Thursdays, hosted by Chen Moonves. This summer marks the 20th anniversary of Big Brother since its July 2000 premiere on CBS. It is the second season of "All-Stars" in the series' history, being the first in 2006.

