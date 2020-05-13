Kylie Jenner Helps Big Brother Rob Kardashian During His Financial Instability; Read Deets

Kylie Jenner has been making it to the headlines for helping out her brother, Rob Kardashian. Reportedly, Rob is going through some financial troubles thus Kylie is going to be helping him financially. Rumours say that Rab has already taken a lot from Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Thus now it seems that it is Kylie’s turn to help out her brother. Some reports also state that the whole family united in helping him get full custody of Dream if only to spite Blac Chyna, whom they all dislike with a passion. Read more to know why exactly Kylie Jenner is helping out Rob Kardashian.

Kylie agrees to help Rob Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is supposedly going to back Rob Kardashian financially in order to get full custody of her daughter, Dream. Reportedly, Rob and Chyna are already in a sour battle over the custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream. According to the court documents filed on January 7, Rob Kardashian had asked a judge for full custody of his daughter. Rob has also accused Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, of spending around £450 a day on alcohol, abusing drugs, and failing to keep their daughter well-presented. But Chyna has openly denied all the claims made by Rob. Well after known the success of young internet sensation and businessman Kylie Jenner, it is not shocking to see her help out her brother in need.

Kylie Jenner's Net worth

The Forbes youngest self-made billionaire manages to get a huge chunk of her wealth from the Kylie cosmetics brand that is valued at $900 million. A number of analysts have stated that the cosmetics brand will earn $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022. Jenner also says that her goal is to work on the company “forever” and then pass it down to her daughter, Stormi. Jenner also owns the Kylie Jenner Official App and her “The Kylie Shop” adds a huge addition to her earnings. The television star has been a prominent celebrity and a number of fans want to see her personal life. Thus she has been a part of television shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie that give a sneak peek into the youngest self-made billionaire’s lifestyle.

