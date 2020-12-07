Big Mouth Season 4: Who Voices Natalie From The Animated Sitcom Big Mouth?

Big Mouth is an adult animated sitcom which is created by the Family Guy fame writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors including Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The sitcom recently aired the fourth season of the show on December 4, 2020. Read on to know about Big Mouth Natalie Voice Actor and the rest of the Season 4 cast.

Who voices Natalie in Big Mouth Season 4?

In Big Mouth, the character of Natalie is played by Josie Totah. As the character Natalie, who is shown as a transgender in the new season. Josie Totah herself is a transgender in real life too. Josie Totah is known for her roles in the movies like Saved by the Bell, and Other People. She is also known for her roles in Disney series called Jessie, NBC series Champions, and an ABC series titled Back in the Game. Apart from Josie, the Big Mouth season 4 has brought a series of new characters who would be either seen in a minor role while some are added as a part of the main cast list as well.

Missy – Ayo Edebiri

Seth Goldberg – Seth Rogen

Harry – John Oliver

Natalie – Josie Totah

Mona the Hormone Monstress – Thandie Newton

Quinta and Lena – Quinta Brunson and Lena Waithe

Tito the Anxiety Mosquito – Maria Bamford

Izzy and Misha – Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine

India Jessica Parker – Mitra Jouhari

Sterling K Brown – Michael Angelo

The Gratitoad – Zach Galifianakis



In the Big Mouth season 4 cast, viewers would see Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover trilogy, Paul Giamatti from Billions and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, would be seen in the guest star cast list. While the Knocked Up actor Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe from Westworld and British comedian John Oliver from Tonight with John Oliver would now be voicing for their new characters on the show. A report in Digital Spy states that in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the series masterminds Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin have decided to recast the character of Missy. Missy's character would now be voiced by Ayo Edebiri, the character was initially voiced by Jenny Slate.

