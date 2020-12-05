Big Mouth Season 4: Who Is The Voice Actor Behind Missy? Find Out

Big Mouth is one of the most entertaining animated series on Netflix. The show has had a successful run for three-season and leaves fans in splits with every single episode. Helmed by the Family Guy writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the series is all set to arrive on Netflix with the fourth season. Read on to find out, “Who is Missy Voice actor?”

Who is Missy?

Missy Foreman-Greenwald is one of the main characters in Big Mouth. She is a close friend of Andrew, Jessi and Nick. All Big Mouth fans already know that Missy is an emotional and geeky girl with a big heart who's relatively far behind in terms of physical development.

Missy is also the ex-girlfriend of Andrew. Although the teenagers did not continue their relationship, it is evident that both of them still have romantic feelings for each other. Missy was born in 2004 to Monica and Cyrus and her parents raised her in a very progressive and open-minded household in Westchester, New York. Also, one thing to know about Missy is that she is bi-racial.

Her parents always taught her to be involved in academics mainly the sciences and to be comfortable with her body and sexuality. The character of Missy was voiced by the 38-year-old American actor Jenny Slate. However, the voice actor behind the character was changed in Big Mouth season 4.

A report in Digital Spy states that in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the series masterminds Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin decided to recast the character of Missy. It was decided that Missy would be voiced by an African-American actor as she is a biracial character. In this context, the writer and comedian Ayo Edebiri was cast as Missy in Big Mouth season 4. Moreover, Edebiri has also joined the Big Mouth writers room for the fifth season. Fans of Big Mouth must know that in season 4, Missy will become more aware of her racial identity and figuring out what being Black means to her. Hence the decision to cast an African-American actor was timely.

What’s new this season?

Among the Big Mouth Characters, there are some confirmed guest stars for this season. In the Big Mouth season, 4 cast, Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover trilogy, Paul Giamatti from Billions and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, will be seen in the cast list. In fact, the show has levelled up its cast list even more by including actor Seth Rogen and, actor Lena Waithe from Westworld. British comedian John Oliver from Tonight with John Oliver will also be in the show.

