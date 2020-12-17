'Big Time Adolescence' Cast: Know Who Starred In This Coming-of-age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-age comedy-drama film Big Time Adolescence released in 2019. The film was the directorial debut of Jason Orley. It was widely loved by the audiences for its relatable plotline. The plot of the film revolves around an addicted college drop out who gives life and relationship advice to his best friend who is a simpleton. He even idolises him. If one wants to know Big Time Adolescence, this article provides all the details.

Big Time Adolesence cast

Griffin Gluck as Monroe Harris

Griffin Gluck played the character of Monroe Harris. He is lovingly called Mo by his family members. He remains best friends with Zeke even after his sister breaks up with Zeke. His parents are worried about Zeke’s influence on Mo because of his habits.

Pete Davidson as Isaac "Zeke" Presanti

Pete Davidson played the character of Isaac Presanti in the film. Issac is better known as Zeke in his social circle. Zeke has a dead-end job and spends all of his time smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. He becomes a mentor to Mo and gives him life advice. Zeke was in a relationship with Mo’s sister but they broke up.

Jon Cryer as Reuben Harris

Jon Cryer played the character of Reuben Harris. Reuben is Mo and Kate’s father. He worried about Mo’s friendship with Zeke but does not bother much initially.

Oona Laurence as Sophie

Oona Laurence played the character of Sophie in the film. Sophie is Mo’s love interest in the film. Sophie is ignored by Mo because Zeke advises him to do so because Zeke teaches him that girls are more attracted to boys when they are ignored.

Sydney Sweeney as Holly

Sydney Sweeney played the character of Holly in the movie. Holly is Zeke’s girlfriend. Zeek and she break up because he had cheated on her. Later, on she ends up sleeping with Mo.

Emily Arlook as Kate Harris

Emily Arlook played the character of Kate Harris. Kate is Mo’s elder sister and Zeke’s former girlfriend. They are both classmates and start dating eventually. Because of her Mo gets introduced to Zeke and they hit it off immediately.

