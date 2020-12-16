Gal Gadot Reveals She Made A Music Video On Wonder Woman 1984 Sets With Kristen Wiig

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year for quite some time now. Gal Gadot will be playing the lead role of Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig will be playing the antagonist Cheetah. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot revealed that she made a music video with her co-star Kristen Wiig on the sets of Wonder Woman 1984. She premiered this video during her appearance before posting it on her official Instagram handle. Here is a look at the video and what she had to say about it.

Gal Gadot makes a music video with Wonder Woman 1984 cast member Kristen Wiig

In her interview, Gal Gadot revealed that they enjoyed shooting together. In the video, Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig can be seen goofing around on the sets. The lyrics of the song go like “Gal and Krissy having fun” From the looks of the video, one can also make out that the atmosphere while shooting the movie was cheerful and happy. Gal Gardot took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long caption with the video. In the caption, Gal Gadot shared that “filming WW84 for endless hours and countless days, Kristen and I finally lost it... yet found each other.” is a look at Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig’s music video.

During her interview, Gal Gadot revealed that they shot the movie for eight months and on five different locations and having Kristen Wiig with her made it a delightful experience. Gal Gadot described Kristen Wiig as funny, open and mentioned that they adore each other very much. Talking about Kristen Wiig, Gal Gadot said that they had an instant connection with each other. Interestingly, the movie will see them pitted against each other. However, it seems like the two of them are best of friends. Here is a look at her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wonder Woman 1984 release date and other details

The much-awaited Gal Gadot's movie will be dropping all over the world around Christmas this year. In Indian theatres, Wonder Woman 1984 release date will be December 24, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 cast features Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot. The movie is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and the ninth instalment in DC Extended Universe.

Image Credits: Gal Gadot Instagram

