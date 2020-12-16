Peter Billingsley Was Offered Real Tobacco For A Scene In 'A Christmas Story' At Age 11?

Peter Billingsley, the star of the 1983's Family Comedy film, A Christmas Story, has revealed an interesting piece of trivia about a scene in the Holiday classic film. At the time of filming A Christmas Story, Peter Billingsley was presumably just on the verge of turning eleven years of age, as the Holiday classic had released in 1983 and the actor's birth date is 16th April 1971. The actor-turned-producer spoke about the "help" that he received from a person in charge of the props on the set of the film when he was supposed to give a shot for a scene. That scene in question would go on to receive an iconic status. A Christmas Story came to Billingsley after the actor had already spent the better half of a decade in the industry. During the podcast interview, Billingsley even recounted how the then 12-year-old Billingsley fell seriously ill after filming the scene in question.

It so happened that during an interview with the host of That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, Billingsley recalled the time when he was provided with an actual piece of chewing tobacco by a crew member who was in charge of the props for a scene, as Billingsley's script for the scene said that his character is all dressed up in a cowboy get up and is chewing tobacco. In the trailer that one can see below, one will get to see snippets of a young Peter Billingsley in A Christmas Story.

Check out the film's Trailer here:

A Christmas Story Cast, director and plot:

A Christmas Story cast list, apart from Billingsley, features the likes of Melinda Dillon, Jean Shepherd (Who also co-wrote the film's screenplay), Scott Scwartz. Zack Ward and Ian Petrella, amongst others. A Christmas Story tells the tale of a youngster, Ralphie Parker (Played by Peter Billingsley in A Christmas Story), who spends most of his time dodging a bully (Played by Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Melinda Dilon plays Ralphie's doting mother who seeks to comfort his child whenever it is possible for her, while Darren McGavin plays the father who is quite opposite of Dilon's character.

