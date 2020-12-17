Florence Pugh To Star In The Adaptation Of 'The Maid' By Nita Prose

Florence Pugh has quite a few film projects that are lined up for releases even in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures, on the other hand, has a number of projects that the studio is looking to launch. It has now been reported in Deadline that Florence has now been selected by Universal Pictures to play the leading role in the adaptation of the novel The Maid, the rights of which the studio as acquired. Here is what you need to know about this new development.

Florence Pugh to play the lead in The Maid adaptation

The Maid book, which was penned down by author Nita Prose, will now see an adaptation into a film which will star British actor Florence Pugh. It has also been reported that Josh McLaughlin and Chris Goldberg will be the producers of this film. While Florence will likely become one of the producers herself, author Nita Prose will be serving as the executive producer of this film. The plot of the novel revolves around a maid of a hotel, called Molly, who cleans every room to perfection while knowing every dirty little secret of the guests.

The plot follows the maid and her “descent into the murderous underbelly” of her workplace. The studio has selected Pugh to be the most suited for the role under the supervision of experienced producers such as Josh McLaughlin. Along with this project, Josh has also been working on numerous other projects with different filmmakers. He has been working with Lulu Wang in an adaptation of the podcast Bagman with Ben Stiller directing the project. From the side of Universal pictures, Jeyun Munford and creative executive Christine Sun will oversee the production of The Maid.

Florence Pugh herself has been in demand of late with a number of her well-known projects such as Marvel Studios’ Black Widow being lined up for a release. The actor has also been nominated for an Oscar award for her role in Little Women. She has also worked in other popular films such as Midsommar, Fighting with My Family, Leading Lady Parts, The Commuter and more. She will also be seen in the television series Hawkeye.

