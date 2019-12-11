Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga And Madhurima Tuli Have Massive Fight Over Kitchen Duties

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which telecasts on Colors. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships, drama, and yelling but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, which had uglier fights and controversies around them, which created a buzz among the audience. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, wild card contestants, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli have a showdown over kitchen duties. Watch the promo here.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Becomes ‘Katputli’ In Bid To Become Captain

In the promo that was shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Bagga asks everyone about their share of duties and why things are not done and are seen fighting over kitchen duties. She started by talking about the wastage of food and why utensils are not scrubbed to breakfast not being made. Arti Singh tells Arhaan that she had made dinner all by herself and her hand is hurting after making dinner for all. Arhaan, in anger, asks Bigg Boss to provide them with a few maids as everyone is injured or hurt in the house.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Explains Why She Hugged And Kissed Asim Riaz

Arti then tells Arhaan that he is willingly doing Rashami's share because she is injured, nobody asked him to do the work. She further added saying that he has to fulfil his duties of helping her in preparing dinner, he cannot be exempted from making dinner just because he is helping Rashami. While on the other hand, Shefali Bagga shouts at Madhurima Tuli over scrubbing utensils, and then Madhurima says that Vikas also must do the dishes. Madhurima then tells Shefali that she is just screaming ever since she's woken up just to show that she is working. And the two continue arguing. Madhurima Tuli then asked Shefali to “shut up" and mind her own business.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Call The Show For Being Bias Towards Mahira Sharma, Kishwer Agrees

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Destroys Mahira Sharma's Family's Letter During Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.