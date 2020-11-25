Bill Murray's Brother Ed Murray Who Was An Inspiration Behind 'Caddyshack', Passes Away

Hollywood actor Bill Murray’s eldest brother has passed away and the family honoured his legacy through a tribute to Ed on Instagram. It was posted on the William Murray Gold Instagram page, the golf apparel company run by Bill Murray along with Murray brothers.

Ed Murray had also served as the inspiration for Michael O’Keefe’s character Danny Noonan in the 1980s classic movie Caddyshack. Bill Murray featured as an actor while his brother Brian Doyle-Murphy wrote the movie with director Harold Ramis and National Lampoon founder Douglas Kenney.

Bill Murray's brother Ed Murray passes away

The official statement on the William Murray Gold Instagram page started as, “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray.” The heartfelt message in the caption was accompanied by a series of pictures featuring the Murray brothers.

The photos consisted of Ed Murray and the Ghostbusters star with their siblings Brian-Doyle Murray and Joel Murray -- during a family day of golf and fun. “Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club—at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore),” the statement continued.

The family added that Ed Murray had won the Evans Scholarship at Northwestern University in 1963. It is a scholarship which is awarded to golf caddies. There is a total of five Murray brothers. The statement revealed all the five members including Ed are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame and they take pride in being there. The statement also shared that the game has helped the brothers shape their lives.

“It was an honour for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half-decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family — and his loss is a hole that will never be filled.”

The statement concluded with, “Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward.” Unlike his brothers, Ed Murray did not venture into the entertainment industry. As the tribute was shared on Instagram, a lot of users took to the comments section and paid their respects on Bill Murray’s brother Ed Murray's death.

Image Credits: williammurraygolf Instagram

