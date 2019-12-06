Bill Nye Vs Disney: All About The Science Guy's Trial Against Disney

William Sanford Nye who is more commonly known as Bill Nye is a television presenter, science communicator, and a mechanical engineer. Bill Nye is currently the CEO and co-founder of The Planetary Society where the global citizens communicate about space exploration and science in general. He is most famous for his 90s show titled Bill Nye The science guy and his Netflix stint called Bill Nye: Saves the world as well. Recently, Bill Nye claimed that the animation movie giant has withheld profits from his 90s hit show and has suffered damages. On an account of this matter, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted Bill the right to take a trial against Disney but with limited claims.

All about Bill Nye and his Disney trial

Bill Nye is claiming $28Million as the damages suffered by him due to withheld profits. He accused Disney of under-reporting of the audit or withholding his share of profits from his hit show Bill Nye The science guy. He is now being allowed by the court to take up a trial with limited claims. The trial is now scheduled or May 2020. Although when Disney attempted to bring down the case to “an accounting spectacle” the judge ordered to limit the claims made by Bill Nye. In further proceedings, it was revealed that Disney raised the "incontestability provision" saying that Nye waited too long to object to the participation statements provided by Disney. Bill Nye then further clarified that the profit statements that he had received weren't detailed and he suspected inaccuracy or incompleteness in their quarterly profit statements. Bill Nye also mentioned that Disney allegedly made him spend time on the audit under the false pretention of being provided with the necessary documents that Bill had asked for. Bill's lawyers weren't satisfied with the court's ruling but still intend to litigate for the rest of the damages incurred by Bill Nye and his producers along with the punitive damages.

Disney's current controversies in South Korea

Apart from the Bill Bye issue, Disney was also under the allegations of its monopolising attempt with regards to the screening of Frozen 2 in South Korea. Frozen 2 currently stands at $739 million globally and is expected to reach the $1 billion mark on the box office. To solve this issue apparently a group of independent filmmakers named 'Cineastes Council for Anti-Monopoly' have come forward to address the situation. The issue arose when the Public Welfare Committee in South Korea lodged a complaint against Disney stating that the mega-giant broke the country's anti-trust act by screening Frozen 2 on 88 per cent of the domestic film theatres.

