Teen Pop Star Billie Eilish And Her Brother's Finneas O'Connell's NET WORTH Will Shock You

Billie Eilish is one of the most prominent singers in recent times. The 18-year-old sensation dethroned Taylor Swift as the youngest person to win the Grammy Awards.

Ever since she rose to fame, Billie has been a fan favourite and her fans often resonate with her music. Her brother Finneas, on the other hand, has helped pen a few songs which Billie has previously sung. Finneas is a songwriter and record producer by profession.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's staggering net worth will shock you

Billie Eilish net worth

According to multiple reports from various media sources and entertainment portals, Billie has a net worth of $8 million dollars. The singer rose to fame in 2016 and then eventually signed a contract with Interscope Records. She went on to taste mainstream success after her hit single Bad Guy in 2019.

It was this song that skyrocketed her career by reaching the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100. As of now, the singer boasts of a following of more than 50 million on Instagram and over 20 million on YouTube.

Source: Billie Eilish Instagram

Finneas O’Connell net worth

Finneas is a singer, songwriter, musician, and actor who boasts of a net worth of a staggering $5 million according to an entertainment portal. He was born in 1997 in Los Angeles.

The songwriter initially wrote a song for his band which was later used by Billie for recording. The song was Ocean Eyes which was uploaded on various streaming sites, earning 170 million streams.

Finneas appeared in shows like Modern Family as Ronnie Jr. from 2013 to 2014, in Glee as Alistair in 2015, and in Aquarius as Earnest Boy in 2015. Finneas O'Connell has also appeared in the films Bad Teacher, Life Inside Out, and more.

Source: Finneas O'Connel Instagram

