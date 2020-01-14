Billie Eilish May Sing New James Bond Theme Song, Her Fans Want It To Be True

Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of attention after the singer bagged six nominations at the American Music Awards 2019. It was the first time for Billie Eilish to be in the nominations of AMA 2019.

The singer gained major recognition at a very young age. The 18-year old is currently making noise on social media being rumoured to be singing a James Bond theme song in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s next No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish who is nominated for the Grammys 2020 made her fans go all gaga over this latest chatter that is going around. One of her fans also did some stalking and found that the director of No Time To Die follows Billie Eilish on Instagram while he follows very fewer people. Some even considered it as a sign that she is singing the song.

Fans react to Billie Eilish singing James Bond theme song rumour

Probably just an unfounded rumour but I can totally hear a Billie Eilish Bond theme working really well. — Dantooine (@Danburden1138) January 13, 2020

Billie Eillish for the new #NoTimeToDie theme? I'm definitely intrigued... pic.twitter.com/oJMMLry0xJ — Mike Of Rivia (@GetMikeCarter) January 13, 2020

Hope that's true about Billie Eilish doing the Bond theme. Might not actually suck for the first time since Chris Cornell's awesome theme. — Spoopy Halloween Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) January 12, 2020

Adele set a standard for this movie with that song. Whenever it comes to James Bond OST, my expectations are huge. I really hope the rumors are true. — Ema (@18EmaM) January 13, 2020

Billie and Finneas are both followed by the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, #NoTimeToDie on Instagram who only follows 80 people. This possibly confirms Billie will sing the movie’s theme song pic.twitter.com/nygjW5NIvH — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 13, 2020

Billie Eilish doing the Theme Song for No Time To Die will be amazing to hear and I think Billie could perform a cracking Bond Theme.#JamesBond #NoTimeToDie #BillieEilish @billieeilish — Alex Dowling (@WellSpokenBloke) January 13, 2020

Petition for Billie to sing the theme song in the new Bond film "No Time To Die". That would be amazing, don't you think ? 😊@billieeilish #billieeilish #jamesbond #notimetodie — Billie Eilish Stan (@eilish_idol) January 13, 2020

There are several other young artists who have recorded the James Bond theme songs. This includes Jam Smith, 23 and Adele, 24. The former voiced for the song Writing’s On The Wall for Spectr while the latter crooned for Skyfall. Both the artists won Oscars for their hit tracks.

Image Courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram, James Bond Twitter

