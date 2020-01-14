The Debate
Billie Eilish May Sing New James Bond Theme Song, Her Fans Want It To Be True

Hollywood News

Billie Eilish has been rumoured to be singing a James Bond theme song in the movie No Time To Die. Her fans have ecstatically reacted to the rumour. Read on.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
billie eilish

Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of attention after the singer bagged six nominations at the American Music Awards 2019. It was the first time for Billie Eilish to be in the nominations of AMA 2019.

The singer gained major recognition at a very young age. The 18-year old is currently making noise on social media being rumoured to be singing a James Bond theme song in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s next No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish who is nominated for the Grammys 2020 made her fans go all gaga over this latest chatter that is going around. One of her fans also did some stalking and found that the director of No Time To Die follows Billie Eilish on Instagram while he follows very fewer people. Some even considered it as a sign that she is singing the song.

Fans react to Billie Eilish singing James Bond theme song rumour

 

Also Read| Billie Eilish Birthday: Five mind-blowing songs from the 18-year-old singer

Also Read| Billie Eilish narrates her fan moment with Justin Bieber on James Corden's show

Also Read| Billie Eilish's most viewed songs that will flip you with their twisted videos

There are several other young artists who have recorded the James Bond theme songs. This includes Jam Smith, 23 and Adele, 24. The former voiced for the song Writing’s On The Wall for Spectr while the latter crooned for Skyfall. Both the artists won Oscars for their hit tracks. 

Also Read| Lizzo & Billie Eilish ready to perform at 'Grammys 2020', Aerosmith also joins the lineup

Image Courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram, James Bond Twitter

 

 

