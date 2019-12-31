Billie Eilish's Most Viewed Songs That Will Flip You With Their Twisted Videos

In 2016, Billie Eilish, dancer, and musician living in Los Angeles, uploaded her first album, "Ocean Eyes," one night to SoundCloud. She had only meant for one person to listen to it, which was her dance instructor. The song had gone viral on the streaming platform when she woke up the next day. After this magical moment of her life, she came up with many different songs that ranked on top. Have a look:

Most ranked songs of Billie Eilish

Bad Guy (Views: 696,405,202)

"Bad Guy" was released from her debut studio album as the fifth song. Lyrically, the track has Billie Eilish taunting a lover because he's a bad guy, but eventually she suggests she's tougher than him. The singer also addresses subjects such as misandry and sarcasm. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell wrote the track.

Bury a friend (Views: 297,433,559)

'Bury a friend' is written from Billie Eilish's monster's perspective under her bed. The song is the third single for the debut studio album of Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019). Lyrically, she assumes a monster's place there to haunt someone and digs her heels completely into the role, begging the questions of "Why aren't you afraid of me?"And why are you looking after me?"It's the same breath. The song was released in the year 2019.

When the party’s over (Views: 434,518,835)

When the party's over was released on October 17, 2018, and it is her debut studio album's second single. It was written and produced by Finneas O’Connell. The video shows black tears flowing down the cheek of Billie Eilish, staining her outfit and the floor later. Billie Eilish is reflecting on the frustrations of the end of a relationship when her lover tries to communicate something to her, but at this juncture, she just doesn't want to hear their voice.

