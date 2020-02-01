Union Budget
Billie Eilish Noticed By Fans Mouthing 'Please Don't Be Me' Before Bagging Her 5th Grammy

Hollywood News

Billi Elish became only the second artist to sweep away all the four major categories in Grammy history. Fans noticed something strange before her 5th Grammy.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Billie Eilish

Just a few days ago Billie Eilish made history by bagging 5 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Now fans have noticed something that has made them fall in love with the 18-year old artist all over again. Fans have noticed that just before Eilish's name was called out for her fifth Grammy she was mouthing something to herself.

Billie makes history

Fans have discovered that just before her name was called out, Eilish was mouthing 'Please don't be me, please' to herself. A then upon hearing her name called out for the fifth time she can be seen yelling 'NOOOOOOO!'. While other artistes would-be ecstatic, Billie Eilish seemed to be dismayed with her victory.

Read: Billie Eilish Asks Impersonators To Stop Defaming Her On The Internet

Read: Billie Eilish, Rihanna, And Jaden Smith's Best Looks In Stylish Oversized Outfits

Billie Eilish became only the second artist to win all the four major categories in Grammy history. Christopher Cross, back in 1980 had managed to achieve this feat.

Billie also managed to create history in a different way. Billie is the first female artist to achieve this feat, going ahead of industry peers like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

Billie Eilish only lost in one category she was nominated in. The Best Pop Solo Performance award was swept away by Lizzo for Truth Hurts. Besides the major wins, Billie also took home two other awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.  

Read: Billie Eilish Is All Set To Perform At The Oscar Awards 2020

Read: Billie Eilish's Quirky Hair Colour Looks Over The Past Years; See Pictures

 

 

