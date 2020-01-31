Billie Eilish Asks Impersonators To Stop Defaming Her On The Internet

One of the biggest artists in the music industry right now is Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter recently created history by becoming the youngest artist ever to win four major Grammy awards. As seen with various celebrities before, impersonator's of a famous personality has evidently always been a trend on the internet. But Billie Eilish recently spoke up about this on her social media.

Also read: Billie Eilish's quirky hair colour looks over the past years; see pictures

Billie Eilish asks impersonator's to 'Please Stop'

A number of YouTubers are posting videos of them pretending to be the Bad Guy singer to attract millions of views. Billie Eilish took to her Instagram stories and asked impersonators to stop pretending to be her. Billie posted many screenshots of videos which were titled similar to 'Insane Billie Eilish Transformation - Shut Down Mall', 'I Pretend to be Billie Eilish - Gone Wrong'. One of the impersonator's videos has gained over 5 million views. Check out Billie Eilish's Instagram story thread below -

Image courtesy - Billie Eilish Instagram Story

Also read: Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning song 'Bad Guy' was inspired by a traffic signal

This isn't the first time Billie is subjected to impersonators as back in December 2019, she had to clarify that a Moscow-based based impersonator was not her. The video of that incident also made it to the internet. Certain reports about incidents where Billie Eilish is being rude to her fans were also surfacing on the internet recently. Billie wrote in her Instagram story that by impersonating her they make her look bad.

.@BillieEilish reacts to a new impersonator posing as her in Moscow:



“this is not me yall lmfaooo 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/jeTfrcSFcL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2019

Also read: Billie Eilish becomes the youngest artist and the first woman to win 4 major Grammy awards

Also read: Billie Eilish is all set to perform at the Oscar Awards 2020

Also read: Billie Eilish, Rihanna, and Jaden Smith's best looks in stylish oversized outfits

Image courtesy - Billie Eilish Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.