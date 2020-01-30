Billie Eilish, Rihanna, And Jaden Smith's Best Looks In Stylish Oversized Outfits

When it comes to fashion, there are many trends that come and go. One of the most popular trends set by major celebrities is the trend of styling oversized outfits. This trend has been rapidly picked on by people of all age groups. Be it ramp-walk outfits or celebrity customized outfits, oversized outfits are seen everywhere. Oversized outfits are also super comfortable due to their loose fit and also quick to pick when looking for options. Listed below are some of the best-oversized outfits donned by top-notch celebrities like Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Jaden Smith, and many more.

READ:Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Relationship Rumours Storm The Internet, Fans Go 'OMG'

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Jaden Smith and many more showcase their love for oversized outfits

READ:Throwback: Will Smith And Jaden Smith's Controversy When Jaden Was A Teenager

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Jaden Smith, and many more celebrities are seen donning some great oversized outfits. Billie Eilish likes to add chunky accessories along with her oversized looks and likes to add a dash of color. Rihanna and Jaden prefer to keep their look unique with little accessories and large hoodies.

READ:Billie Eilish Gives Ariana Grande A Shout Out After Winning 'Album Of The Year' At Grammys

Billie Eilish's look with neon oversized jacket won a million hearts and fans went on to purchase the same for themselves. Many people are seen picking up trends and donning oversized looks just like their favorite celebs. Rihanna has also donned the look many times when she prefers comfort over bling. Billie Eilish's look also inspires young teenagers who want to look different.

READBillie Eilish's Quirky Hair Colour Looks Over The Past Years; See Pictures

Picture Courtesy: Rihanna and Billie Eilish's Instagram