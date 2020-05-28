Billie Eilish Releases Her Short Film 'Not My Responsibility' About Body Shaming

Popstar Billie Eilish had unveiled a video on the subject of body-shaming during her Where Do We Go? World Tour. Her fans loved the bit and shared it widely on social media praising the artists. Now, as the tour is on a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, Billie Eilish has officially released the powerful video on her social media handles. Read to know more.

Billie Eilish releases her short film Not My Responsibility

Billie Eilish released her short film titled Not My Responsibility on her Instagram handle and YouTube channel. On Instagram, she captioned the post, “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY a short film originally produced for and seen on tour made by billie eilish”[sic].

The 3:41 long film focuses on the subject of body shaming. Billie Eilish appears wearing a hoodie at the start and slowly takes it off while her voice is heard behind. In the end, the pop icon walks into black coloured water. The short film has crossed 7 million views on YouTube with more than 1 million likes.

Billie Eilish is the voice-over says: “Do you know me? Really know me? You have opinions, about my opinions. About my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares I disapprove of your sigh of relief. If I lived by them I’d never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller, weaker, softer, taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you, does my chest, am I my stomach, my hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you want? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I am a sl**. Though you have never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? Make assumptions about people based on their sides. We decide who they are, we decide who they were. If I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me, what that means. Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me? Not My Responsibility."

Billie Eilish had earlier mentioned, in an interaction, the reason for her baggy clothes. She said that she never wants the world to know everything about her. She mentioned that she wears big baggy clothes so that nobody can have an opinion about her body as they have not seen what is underneath.

The Bad Guy singer also revealed that she hated her body initially and sais she would have done anything to be in a different one. She said that she really wanted to be a model but she was chubby and short. However, Billie Eilish added that she is past that now.

