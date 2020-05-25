Five Amusing Billie Eilish Moments From 'Hot Ones': Watch Them Here

Billie Eilish is known to rule the charts and award season. The young singer has been dropping back-to-back hits and has been also taking on new projects. Billie Eilish is often considered a teen icon by many. But what happened when Billie Eilish came face to face with some of the hottest and spiciest nuggets on Sean Evans’ show Hot Ones? Find out here.

Billie Eilish’s funny moments from Hot Ones

1. Billie vs Finneas

Billie Eilish and her brother are a creative team. But while on Hot Ones, Billie Eilish revealed that she and her brother are constantly fighting when it comes to music. When Evans questioned about these fights, Billie Eilish said that the frequency of these fights is also high and then even talked in a baby voice to make fun of the situation.

2. Talent competitions

Billie Eilish was home-schooled by her mother. So while talking about talent competitions among home-schooled kids Eilish shared a funny incident. Her reactions to the entire incident were some of the funniest moments of the show.

3. Eilish chooses Illuminati

Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones asks Billie Eilish “What a Billie Eilish horror movie would look like?” Eilish says it will be similar to her music video of Bury a Friend. She then goes on to talk about how the film will have a connection to the Illuminati. When Evans teases her further regarding the Illuminati connection, Eilish gives the most hilarious expression as an answer.

4. When Billie met Murakami

During the Hot Ones interview, Billie Eilish talked about her experience of meeting Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. Eilish said that their language barrier led to no conversation and just a lot of “nodding”. Billie's explanation about her interaction created another hilarious moment on the show.

5. Jaden tries to heal Billie

Billie Eilish revealed how before a concert in Chicago she had an accident. She revealed that due to the accident she sprained her ankle. So when she was in a room, Jaden Smith came over and tried to help. She hilariously mimicked him and showed how he tried to help her by moving his hands over her ankle like a witch.

Disclaimer: Please note that the video contains foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.

