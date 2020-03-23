Billie Eilish's Most Quirky Outfits Like Skeleton Hoodie And More

Billie Eilish is well-known for her fashion statement. She does not leave a chance to showcase her unique fashion style, which is evident from her pictures. From different colour combos to oversize attires, she has grabbed much attention with her outfits. Eilish has more than 55 million followers on Instagram and have been uploading her pictures often on the social media platform. Check out some of her most deviant ones.

Billie Eilish’s quirky outfits

Billie Eilish’s love for neon colour can be seen in her various outings. In the picture, she is wearing a neon T-shit with a brown gilet jacket. She wore a furry dark blue pant.

Billie Eilish has worn an orange jacket with black pant. But the rare thing about this outfit was her oversize sleeves which looked like double of her hand length. The orange jacket had a face design on one side with a neon cap.

Billie Eilish wore a skeleton designed couture. Even her face was covered with a skeleton mask. She wore a backpack on it and black pants.

Billie Eilish might have confuses many with this attire. She donned a dual colour, red and yellow jacket on yellow pants with red shoes. The jacket had sleeves and zip on the back, which means that it could be wear from either side. She wore a black top inside.

Billie Eilish is seen promoting recycle and reuse in these clothes. She wore a transparent neon jacket which was made from plastic, as per reports. Inside it, she wore a black T-shirt and a chained locket on top of it.

Billie Eilish donned a dual colour outfit in the picture. It is half black and half red jumpsuit. She even wore two lockets but of the same design.

