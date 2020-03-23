The Debate
Billie Eilish's Most Quirky Outfits Like Skeleton Hoodie And More

Hollywood News

Billie Eilish has shown her unique fashion style at several occasions. Check out some of her most quirky outfits that shows her rare style statement.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is well-known for her fashion statement. She does not leave a chance to showcase her unique fashion style, which is evident from her pictures. From different colour combos to oversize attires, she has grabbed much attention with her outfits. Eilish has more than 55 million followers on Instagram and have been uploading her pictures often on the social media platform. Check out some of her most deviant ones.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Shares Social Awareness On COVID-19; Advises People To Not Panic

Billie Eilish’s quirky outfits

Billie Eilish’s love for neon colour can be seen in her various outings. In the picture, she is wearing a neon T-shit with a brown gilet jacket. She wore a furry dark blue pant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Billie Eilish has worn an orange jacket with black pant. But the rare thing about this outfit was her oversize sleeves which looked like double of her hand length. The orange jacket had a face design on one side with a neon cap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Also Read | Billie Eilish Powerfully Calls Out Body-shamers, Takes Off Shirt At Concert To Protest

Billie Eilish wore a skeleton designed couture. Even her face was covered with a skeleton mask. She wore a backpack on it and black pants. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Billie Eilish might have confuses many with this attire. She donned a dual colour, red and yellow jacket on yellow pants with red shoes. The jacket had sleeves and zip on the back, which means that it could be wear from either side. She wore a black top inside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Song By Billie Eilish Has Broken A 'James Bond' Song Record; Read

Billie Eilish is seen promoting recycle and reuse in these clothes. She wore a transparent neon jacket which was made from plastic, as per reports. Inside it, she wore a black T-shirt and a chained locket on top of it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Documentary Series Ends With Billie Eilish Showering Him With Love

Billie Eilish donned a dual colour outfit in the picture. It is half black and half red jumpsuit. She even wore two lockets but of the same design.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

 

 

 

First Published:
