Here's How Billie Eilish’s 'Ocean Eyes' Turned Her Into An Overnight Sensation?

Billie Eilish always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. Her accolades include five Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, and one Brit Award.

Although popular for songs like Bad Guy, When the Party's over, Lovely, You should see me in a crown and Six feet under, it was her song 'Ocean Eyes' that made her an overnight singing sensation. Read here to know all about her success story-

How Billie Eilish’s Ocean Eyes turned her into an overnight sensation?

At the age of 14, Billie Eilish turned into an overnight sensation because of her song, Ocean Eyes. In 2015, Billie made a debut into the music industry as she uploaded her track on SoundCloud. Next morning, the singer woke up to her inbox reportedly flooded with emails and messages inquiring about her and her music career.

Apart from being one of the finest singers, Billie Eilish is also a fabulous dancer. She had revealed during various interviews that she has been dancing since she was eight years old. Ocean Eyes is written and produced by her elder brother, Finneas O'Connell, and features Billie’s voice. The song was originally created for Billie Eilish’s dance teacher, who wanted to choreograph a routine to original music.

Billie Eilish and brother, Finneas O’Connell put the song up on SoundCloud with a free download link next to it, so that her dance teacher could have access to it. Little did Billie know that within a couple of hours, Ocean Eyes caught eyes and ears from various websites and Billie has been on an upswing ever since. The song made her an overnight singing sensation.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are one of the most popular and talented sibling pairs in the music industry. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful. Billie Eilish has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly.

