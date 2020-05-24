Billie Eilish Makes A Cover On The Song 'Sunny' By Bobby Hebb; See Video

Billie Eilish was a part of Lady Gaga’s 'One World: Together At Home' which was done to raise funds for the people affected by COVID 19. In the video posted on YouTube, she can be seen singing the song Sunny by Bobby Hebb. Finneas can also be seen in the frame as he takes up the piano to help with the tuning.

Billie Eilish’s Sunny cover

Billie Eilish performed from home, as a part of the COVID 19 fundraiser, One World: Together At Home. In the video doing the rounds on social media, she can be seen making a cover of the famous Bobby Hebb song, Sunny. The lyrics of this song talk about hope and how the sun comes out after a rainy day. Billie Eilish can be seen giving it a husky and heartfelt touch which is being loved by the audience in the comments section. Towards the end of the song, Finneas can also be heard playing the “No Time To Die” chords, their last released song together. In the video doing the rounds on social media, they can be seen settled at home while they pull off the iconic song. Billie Eilish can be seen slaying a pair of sweatshirt and sweatpants while Finneas opts for a white T-shirt. Her fans can be seen rejoicing over the musical content in the comments section of the video. Have a look at Billie Eilish’s cover of the song Sunny by Bobby Hebb here.

Billie Eilish’s gorgeous photoshoot

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to post a video compilation of the photoshoot that she did for the China edition of a famous fashion magazine. In the video posted, she can be seen slaying in various kinds of clothing with a poker face throughout. She can be seen pulling off a bunch of check design shirts in various frames of the video. She has also added a funky hat to the look in one of the attires. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that it was a split decision. Have a look at the video from Billie Eilish’s Instagram here.

