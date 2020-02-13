Becky Lynch Chooses Vince McMahon's 'billionaire Strut' Over Conor McGregor's Stylish Walk

Conor McGregor’s sensational billionaire strut has become a signature move in the modern-day sports community. No matter what he does, Conor McGregor has always managed to grab eyeballs. Before feasting on his opponents with brutal intensity, Conor McGregor takes a long walk inside the octagon with his wobbling hands. It is as if he does not care about his rival.

However, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been doing the walk much before Conor McGregor. In a recent interview, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took her pick over who has got the better billionaire strut and her answer left fans stunned.

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: Becky Lynch Retains Title; Randy Orton Attacks Matt Hardy

WWE: Becky Lynch chooses Vince McMahon over Conor McGregor

According to Becky Lynch, Conor McGregor has adopted a lot of things from WWE and 'the billionaire strut' is definitely one of them. When asked to choose between Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon's famous walk, Becky chose Vince McMahon's walk. However, Conor McGregor is least bothered about Becky Lynch’s statement. The former double champion has already stated in the past that Vince McMahon might be pissed with him since he stole that walk and it is his now.

Also Read | Shayna Baszler Channels Inner Vampire To BITE 'The Man' Becky Lynch On WWE RAW

Apart from Vince McMahon and Conor McGregor, a lot of other athletes have embraced the ‘billionaire strut’ in their respective sports. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one of the prime examples. He copied Conor McGregor’s walk in one of his games. Take a look at athletes imitating Conor McGregor's billionaire strut.

Conor McGregor recently stunned the world by making a solid return at UFC 246. He knocked out his opponent Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds of the first round.

Also Read | Why Is WWE RAW Champion Becky Lynch Called 'The Man' In The WWE Universe?

Also Read | 'Becky Lynch Is Just Getting Started': Vince McMahon Wishes 'The Man' On Her Birthday

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and WWE.com)